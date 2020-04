Coronanijs fan 21 april: bern wer nei skoalle, eveneminten oant 1 septimber skrast

psyfifestivalofficial

[READ THE FULL MESSAGE ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE] Dear beloved visitor of our yearly gathering, Every year we join in a celebration of life, freedom and love. In only eight years Psy-Fi has become a home for many of you, a place where we connect closely with each other on many levels, where we dance in unity and live in harmony, even if it’s only for nine days. We live a whole year towards that moment when our gates open and we can welcome all of you. Those are the very best days of our year. Our gathering is built throughout the year by us, but it’s powered by you. It’s only because of your support and trust that we can continue to perfect our festival and to survive as an organization. We feel truly blessed to be part of this global community and are thankful to have all of you behind us. We see your support in good times through many emails, hugs, smiles and kind words, but even more so we are feeling the power of community in these uncertain times where we need each other the most. For that we would like to thank all of you. Today the Dutch government has announced the news that all events in the Netherlands will be cancelled until the 1st of September. This news has hit us hard even though we all felt it coming, we kept hoping for better news. This means we have a few very big challenges ahead of us......