Nyck de Vries sil as lêste starte yn Formule E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team @MercedesEQFE

Nyck and Stoffel pushed to the absolute limit but unfortunately the pace wasn't quite there, compounded by an error from Nyck in Turns8/9. We will line up P12 & P24 for today's race. #wedrivethecity #DiriyahEPrix #ABBFormulaE #drivenbyEQ