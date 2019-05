Fryske útblinkers by folleybalfroulju yn Nations League-wedstriid tsjin Bulgarije

Volleyball World @FIVBVolleyball

#VNLWomen Netherlands @volleybaldames 🇳🇱 is crushing Bulgaria @BFVolley 🇧🇬 in the 3rd set in Apeldoorn, with some actions like this hit down the line by #18 Marrit Jasper. Great spike! Match is tied at 1-1. 📺 #BePartOfTheGame #volleyball #VNL