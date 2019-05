Hake: "Het begin van de tweede helft was ook niet om over naar huis te schrijven..."

"When we started the game it was a little bit difficult for us. We should have given more power, more focus, more motivation in the first 15 to 25 minutes", fertelt middenfjilder Andrejs Ciganiks.

Neffens him kreëarre Cambuur in soad kânsen, mar hie de ploech dochs noch krekt wat mear jaan moatten om dy kânsen echt te benutsjen. "Next time we could create less chances, but score more from those chances."