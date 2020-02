Kustwacht waarschuwde dit jaar al 12 schepen voor zuidelijke vaarroute

ZCZC PA60

Netherlands Coastguard

Navigational warning Nr. 60 100915 UTC JAN

TSS Terschelling - German Bight

ships with a length above 300 mtrs and a beam above 40 mtrs

navigating during seas with a wave height above 5 mtrs and

heavy weather conditions are at risk of grounding.

Alternative routing via TSS East Friesland

strongly recommended

NNNN