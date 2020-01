Dj Puri uit Sneek scoort 100 miljoen views op YouTube met 'Naagin'

purionthebeat

My first indian release EVER and it has officially crossed 100 MILLION VIEWS on Youtube 😍🇮🇳 I want to thank my team, all the artists and especially all the fans worldwide for making this song blow up and go viral in just 7 weeks!! Really amazing feeling to release a song in my motherland and receiving this much LOVE!! THANK YOU!!! ❤️🔥🐍