Wethouder heet Eurovisie Songfestival welkom in Leeuwarden

A massive well done to @dunclaurence for his excellent performance! 🇳🇱 @Eurovision @PubliekeOmroep 🎼 We dared to dream, act and be different in Leeuwarden-Friesland in 2018 as well... —> 2020? Welcome! 😉🇪🇺 @leeuwardenstad