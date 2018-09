Drie keer goud voor Rixt van der Horst op wereldkampioenschap

😵 😵 😵



Well - we are lefty speechless after that round from @RixtvanderHorst 🇳🇱. It's the THIRD gold medal she's picked up at #Tryon2018. An absolutely remarkable effort from the Dutch Woman.



All hail the new Queen of #ParaDressage! 🙇‍♂️ 🙇‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gbrP3CZQT4