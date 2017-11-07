Eerste bands Into the Grave zijn bekend

De doommetalband Paradise Lost, deathmetalband Dying Fetus, Toxic Holocaust, Goatwhore en Nails. Die bands spelen volgend jaar augustus op het Leeuwarder metalfestival Into the Grave. Het zijn de eerste namen die door de organisatie bekend zijn gemaakt. De eerste duizend kaarten voor het festival zijn nu te koop. Paradise Lost stond ook in 2013 op Into the Grave en de organisatie is blij dat de band nu weer komt. Into the Grave is op 10 en 11 augustus op het Oldehoofsterkerkhof in Leeuwarden.