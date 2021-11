Nyck de Vries verdedigt Formule E-titel met Mercedes

Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team @MercedesEQFE

As they say 𝑛𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑒 𝑎 𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑒𝑎𝑚 😊 Happy that #WeDriveTheCity in Season 8 together with @nyckdevries, @svandoorne and Team Principal Ian James.